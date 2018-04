One man is dead and a woman is injured, following a shooting the parking lot of an IHOP along I-35 near Belt Line Road in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting in progress just before 2 p.m. and found a man dead in the parking lot. A woman who was injured is expected to survive. The gunman left the scene, but later turned himself in to police in Duncanville.

Police have not confirmed the names of the people involved, but say it was an "isolated incident".





Boston Unites On 5th Anniversary of Marathon Bombings