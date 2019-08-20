Northwest ISD Starts School Year With New Schools, Security

Students in the Northwest ISD will head back to school Tuesday morning. Greeting them this school year are new buildings and an upgraded security system. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Students in the Northwest ISD head back to school Tuesday morning.

Some of them will be walking into a brand new building for the first time. Lance Thompson Elementary is the 19th elementary school -- and 29th school overall -- to open in the district. And it won't be the last for the rapidly growing community.

Northwest ISD says it will be welcoming back more than 25,000 students this school year.

To put that into perspective, the district had an enrollment of about 14,000 just 10 years ago. By 2029, they expect to have closer to 40,000 students.

In addition to opening new schools, the district says it's trying to create safer schools for the new year.

Each campus is now equipped with an entry call system that will require visitors to communicate with the main office from a call box outside each building before they can gain entry through the front doors.

It's part of a $14 million security upgrade voters approved as part of a bond issue back in 2017.