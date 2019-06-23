Ground Stops at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ground Stops at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field

Published 13 minutes ago

    Ground Stops at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field
    Most flights at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field have been temporarily suspended after an undetermined problem interrupted radio communications at the Dallas-Fort Worth Terminal Approach Control (TRACON) just before 7:40 p.m.

    The DFW TRACON is a radar room that controls much of the airspace over North Texas, including all arrival and departure routes for the two major airports. This facility is different from the control towers.

    Air traffic controllers still have limited communications with inbound flights and are working to get those airplanes on the ground in advance of a rapidly moving line of thunderstorms to the northwest that is expected to reach the airport within the next hour or so. This storm had already caused a number of flight delays.

    The FAA is working to determine the source of the interruptions.

