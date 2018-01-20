Grindr App Assaults Being Investigated as Hate Crimes: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grindr App Assaults Being Investigated as Hate Crimes: Police

By Cody Lillich

Published at 9:53 AM CST on Jan 20, 2018

    Dallas police said the series of assaults stemming from meetings through an app for gay men are being investigated as hate crimes.

    The department is investigating a series of assaults that happened in December where victims were lured to an apartment where they were robbed and beaten. The robberies and assaults have all involved Grindr, a smartphone app for gay men to meet other men in the area.

    Dallas police said they had one person in custody and detectives are working to identify additional suspects. The suspect has not been identified, previously police described the suspect as a 17-year-old Latin male.

    Anyone with information related to these offenses is asked to contact Detective Jarc at 214.671.3584 or their local police department immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

