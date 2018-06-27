Grapevine Man Accused of Racially-Charged Crimes

A Grapevine man arrested in December for stalking now faces a federal charge, police say.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas filed a charge Friday of interference with housing against Glenn Halfin, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Grapevine police arrested Halfin on December 22 for stalking with a hate crime enhancement, following a series of "racially-charged incidents" at the apartment complex he lived in. Police said Halfin's victims, who were black, reported damage to their cars, a noose thrown onto their balcony and dolls that hung with ropes around their necks.

The incidents happened between October 4, 2017 and December 19, 2017 at the Colonial Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Grayson Drive, police said.

Police caught Halfin, in part, by looking for stores that sold the kind of doll Halfin used to hang in the breezeway. After reviewing purchase history and video from a Walmart, Grapevine Police Detective Joseph Moeller identified Halfin as the victims' neighbor.

The apartment complex's leasing office told police Halfin had made "inappropriate racially insensitive comments" in the past.

Grapevine police arrested Halfin on December 22 and Moeller, who had recently completed hate crimes training, felt the crime could be a federal offense.

The federal charge came several months later, on June 22.