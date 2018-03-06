"Grapevine Main" to Become Historic City's New Gateway

The city of Grapevine Wednesday will break ground on "Grapevine Main," a $105 million project to welcome passengers on the new TEXRail commuter line linking D/FW International Airport with downtown Fort Worth. (Published 30 minutes ago)

"It's going to become a very exciting, a very fun destination for folks to get to experience," said Leigh Lyons, communications director for the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Located at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road, Grapevine Main will include a large outdoor plaza, a five-story, 42,000-square-foot rail station, a boutique Vin Hotel with 121 rooms, and a parking garage with enough spaces for 552 vehicles.

"This is one of these catalytic projects that comes along every 40 or 50 years where you have an opportunity to not only improve the brand that you have, which is downtown historic Main Street, but create some more gravity on the south side of Main Street," said Bob Farley, Grapevine's director of economic development.

Farley predicts the project will lead to other developments along Dallas Road.

Just across the tracks from the existing Historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Grapevine Main's rail station for TEXRail will feature 40-foot ceilings, with 20,000-square feet of retail space.

"The depot is going to be the gateway to Grapevine," said Julia Sizemore, president of the Historic Downtown Grapevine Association and business operations manager at Chill Sports Bar and Grill, just across main street from the new rail station.

"We're open until 2 a.m. every day. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we're just waiting for the crowds to come," Sizemore said.

TEXRail is expected to begin operations in December, while Grapevine Main is projected to be complete a year later.