Grand Prairie Homeowner Shoots, Kills Would-Be Robber

A homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into their Grand Prairie residence early Monday morning, police say.

The deadly shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Plains Court in Grand Prairie, police said.

The would-be robber, identified as 20-year-old Rayme Castilleja, specifically targeted the home he tried to rob, police said. Castilleja forced his way into the house, then the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot him.

Police said Castilleja fled in a vehicle and was dropped off at Baylor Scott & White Hospital int he 3000 block of Kingswood Boulevard, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they were still investigating the incident, and that once the investigation ends the case we will be referred to a Tarrant County grand jury.