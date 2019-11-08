Governor Abbott Declares Drought in 53 Texas Counties - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Governor Abbott Declares Drought in 53 Texas Counties

Governor Abbott has declared a state of disaster due to drought in 53 counties across Texas, citing low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions as imminent threats

By Hannah Jones

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Governor Abbott declared a threat of imminent disaster in 53 Texas counties Friday due to exceptional drought conditions.

    The state of disaster has been declared in Bandera, Blanco, Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Dimmit, Eastland, Edwards, Fisher, Frio, Glasscock, Haskell, Hays, Irion, Jim Hogg, Jones, Karnes, Kendall, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Real, Runnels, San Patricio, Schleicher, Shackelford, Starr, Stephens, Sterling, Taylor, Throckmorton, Tom Green, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Wichita, Wilbarger, Williamson, Wilson, Young, Zapata, and Zavala counties.

    According to Abbott, low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions have increased the threat of wildfire across these Texas counties, and these drought conditions pose an threat to public health, property, and the economy.

    This declaration of disaster allows for the use of all available state government and political subdivision resources that are reasonably necessary to cope with the situation.

