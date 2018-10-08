Gaylord Texan Resort Welcomes ICE! Carvers from China

Gaylord Texan employees and a special dragon performer welcomed 40 master ice carvers who arrived from Harbin, China to begin hand-carving 2 million lbs of ice into Gaylord Texan's 15th annual ICE! attraction. (Published 2 hours ago)

From November 9 to January 1, visitors will feel as though they have been transported to the North Pole as they walk through the 2 million lb. winter wonderland kept at a wintry 9 degrees.

The ice for ICE! is created using a special "recipe". Three types of ice are used in the making of the ICE! attraction. Clear ice is used to look like crystal or diamond, white ice is used to look like snow, and a rainbow of colored ice (9 colors in total) is used for highlighting and accenting many of the sculptures.