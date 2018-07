The Texas Lottery says a Dallas resident has claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

The ticket was purchased at the Old Town Store at 509 West Avenue D in Garland.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says this ticket is the 10th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million on the "Instant Millionaire" scratch-off game.

