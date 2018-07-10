Garland police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 30 and Bass Pro Drive. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Garland police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 30 and Bass Pro Drive.

As the investigation is in the very early stages, police have been able to confirm little information other than the location and that no officers were injured.

The condition of the person shot and what led to the shooting is unknown.

The westbound entrance to I-30 will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays.



