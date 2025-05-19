A community is mourning, and one man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Van Alstyne left a father and two children dead, officials say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Farm-to-Market Road 3133, west of Jim Cannon Road.

According to the TxDPS, 63-year-old Rocky Patterson, of Rowlett, was driving a Dodge 3500 when he attempted to pass a Toyota Tacoma in a no-passing zone while traveling up a hill.

When Patterson attempted the pass, the DPS said he struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on, causing it to catch fire. The DPS also said that Patterson hit the Tacoma.

The driver of the Silverado, 41-year-old Tommy Moorehead III, from Leonard, and two children, ages 4 and 6, were pronounced dead at the scene, the DPS said.

The driver of the Tacoma was treated at the scene, the DPS said.

Patterson was transported to Baylor Scott White Health in McKinney before he was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail on Sunday. Officials did not release the extent of his injuries.

The DPS said Patterson is charged with three counts of second-degree felony manslaughter with a $3 million bond.

In a statement released Monday, Trenton ISD expressed sadness at the news of the crash and the loss of one of its first-grade students.

"Our district will have extra help on the elementary campus tomorrow to assist students and staff as needed," the district said. " If extra assistance is needed beyond tomorrow, we will make arrangements for that as well."

The district said a GoFundMe page was created for the victims' wife and mother.

The DPS said the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if Patterson has acquired legal representation.