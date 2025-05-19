At least one EF-1 tornado confirmed in Gordon Sunday

The National Weather Service preliminarily confirms that at least one EF-1 tornado touched down in Palo Pinto County on Sunday night.

The tornado touched down in and around Gordon, with peak winds of 105 mph.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over Gordon Monday morning and found catastrophic damage to homes and Gordon ISD athletic facilities. The Gordon ISD said on Monday that it will remain closed for the week.

NWS survey teams are still in the area, and damage locations and storm tracks are still being assessed.

More storms are possible in the area Monday afternoon and evening. The latest forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts is here.

