Deadly weekend: Nine people dead in four separate crashes on North Texas roads

It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads. In all, nine people were killed in four separate crashes between Saturday and Sunday.

ONE DEAD AFTER CRASH DURING GRAND PRAIRIE POLICE PURSUIT

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Grand Prairie Police Department said a driver trying to evade a police officer crashed into a disabled car, leaving the driver dead.

Grand Prairie police say an officer patrolling the 1100 block of E. Main Street at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday saw a Chevrolet Camaro that began driving suspiciously, as if the driver was trying to lose the officer.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said the officer, believing the Camaro may be stolen, attempted to stop the driver for an observed traffic violation. The driver pulled into a parking lot, but when the officer got out of his patrol vehicle, police said the driver sped off and got onto Interstate 30 eastbound with the officer in pursuit.

Police said that when the driver tried to take the Hampton Road South exit, the Camaro hit a vehicle stranded in traffic, and the driver and a passenger tried to run from the scene. Police said that after a struggle, officers eventually caught the driver and took him into custody. The passenger was never found.

The driver of the disabled vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Police said the driver of the disabled vehicle later died from their injuries. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to identify them, and the next of kin has to be notified.

The officer, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene and released.

Police said the driver of the Camaro, 26-year-old Llonis Arevalo, from Irving, has been charged with murder, evading arrest causing death, resisting arrest and collision involving death. Grand Prairie police said Arevelo is a documented gang member currently out on bond from Dallas County on multiple felony offenses. No word if Arevelo has a legal representation in the latest case.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is leading the criminal investigation, and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office is leading the crash investigation.

GRAYSON COUNTY HEAD-ON CRASH LEAVES ADULT, TWO CHILDREN DEAD

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to a three-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 3133 just west of Jim Cannon Road in Grayson County just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Texas DPS said the preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Dodge 3500 traveling westbound tried to pass a 2017 Toyota Tacoma in a no-passing zone and hit an oncoming 2003 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Chevy caught fire, and the Dodge then hit the Toyota.

The driver of the Silverado, 41-year-old Tommy Moorehead III, from Leonard, and his two passengers, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tacoma was treated at the scene.

Troopers arrested the driver of the Dodge 3500, 63-year-old Rocky Patterson, of Rowlett, on three counts of manslaughter and booked him into the Grayson County Jail. As of this writing, he's being held on a $3 million bond, $1 million for each count. No word on if he's obtained legal representation.

THREE PEOPLE KILLED IN FIERY CRASH ON CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY

The Plano Police Department said officers and Plano Fire-Rescue were called to a traffic crash in the 1700 block of northbound U.S. Highway 75 at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle hit the concrete barrier and caught fire and there were reports of a person trapped inside, but when Plano Fire-Rescue put the fire out, they found three people inside the vehicle, all were dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the medical examiner's office will work to positively identify the car's occupants.

CRASH INVOLVING WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON DNT LEAVES TWO DEAD

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver on the Dallas North Tollway collided with a car, killing the two people inside just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

DPS investigators said the preliminary investigation shows a 2020 Dodge Durango traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway just north of I-635 when it collided head-on with a 2018 Mercedes CLA250.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Plano Presbyterian Hospital with serious injuries, Texas DPS said intoxication is suspected.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger died at the hospital. A second passenger was taken to Dallas Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries.

Texas DPS said identities are pending identification and notification of the next of kin, and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.