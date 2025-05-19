The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war during phone call with Putin

Ahead of the much anticipated call, leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Italy said they spoke Sunday with Trump, after Russia and Ukraine remained far apart in direct talks last week.

  • President Donald Trump is set to speak today with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in what the U.S. president said is an attempt to stop the “bloodbath” of the war in Ukraine.
  • The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy package Sunday night, two days after a group of conservatives voted to reject it.
  • Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance meet ahead of US-led diplomatic flurry to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump set to implore Putin to end the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine in high-stakes phone call. Follow along for live updates.

