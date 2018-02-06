Garland Considers Smoking Ban

In one of the last cities in DFW where smoking is allowed in restaurants, Garland's city council is considering a proposal to ban it. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

At a work session Monday night, council unanimously agreed to send a proposal from the community services committee to the public.

“10 years ago was the last time the council looked at this smoking ordinance and made some changes then. I think now is probably the time for us to move forward and get with our sister cities in the metroplex,” said Councilman Rich Aubin who serves on the committee.

Aubin says there are just two restaurants left in his district that allow it, Beef House and Goldmine.

At the Goldmine, ashtrays adorn half the tables in the restaurant but management stands in support of the potential ban.

“I think it’s good. We have families that come through the door and won’t stay because the smoke’s so powerful. It’s the new age. We have to change with the times,” said Marybeth McBride who’s been serving patrons at Goldmine for 18 years.

As currently proposed, the ordinance would prohibit smoking and vaping in restaurants and bars, within 25 feet of an entrance to a public building and within 50 feet of a playground or public recreation site.

But sitting at a table in Goldmine where everyone has a cigarette in hand, Les Dunning says the decision to allow smoking should be left up to a restaurant’s owner.

“I don’t see what the problem is. You don’t want to be around cigarette smoke, don’t walk through the front door,” said Dunning.

The ordinance would allow for some exceptions including bingo halls and the entrances to tobacco or vape shops.

City council will hold two public hearings before voting on the proposal.