Robert T. McDaniel was Fort Worth's last surviving member of the elite, black pilot group, the Tuskegee Airmen. He died Tuesday at the age of 96.

McDaniel was also a product of Fort Worth ISD, graduating at the top of his class from I.M. Terrell High School in 1940. McDaniel was drafted and sent to Tuskegee, Alabama for pilot training, just three years after graduating high school as valedictorian and class president. More than 900 black pilots trained in Tuskegee during the war.

After the war, McDaniel became a teacher and principal in Fort Worth ISD. The district inducted him to its Wall of Fame in 2009.

The Tuskegee Airmen received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007. McDaniel was even invited by then President Barack Obama to his 2009 inauguration.

The 2012 George Lucas movie "Red Tails" told the story of the groundbreaking group that did so much for their country at a time when the military was segregated.

A wake for McDaniel will be held at Saint Peter Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth.