Frisco Voters to Decide on $691M School Bond, TRE

Tuesday is Election Day.

In Frisco, the outcome of a $691 million bond and tax ratification election will be closely watched.

The bond would pay for the construction of four new schools, renovation to existing facilities and additional technology and security measures.

It would also pay to resurface playgrounds at 42 schools with a rubber-like material.

Right now, the playgrounds have a woodchip surface which creates challenges for Allen Elementary fifth-grader Ava Neystel who has cerebral palsey.

“She can end up with lots of cuts and bruises and scrapes and a lot of time, she ends up either having to sit out of an activity where her friends are playing or she has to go down to the nurse to get cleaned up,” said Ava’s mother Melanie Neystel.

Out of the $691 million bond, $4 million would pay to resurface the playgrounds.

Passing a bond hasn't been an easy sell to some voters.

Two years ago, Frisco voters rejected a tax ratification election. The rejection and a cut in state funds led to the delayed openings of four schools in 2017. Parents were also asked to pay for after-school activities.

Neystel is hoping this time around is different so kids, like hers, can stay in the game.

The school district says the proposed projects would lower the property tax rate by two cents.

Click here for a full breakdown of the proposed projects.