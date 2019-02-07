Frisco Police Launch Crime Mapping Dashboard

The Frisco Police Department is sharing a new crime mapping dashboard that shows crime and crime trends in the city using maps, charts and filters.

During a check of the dashboard Thursday afternoon, the dashboard showed 16 incidents ranging from trespassing, disorderly conduct, fraud, drugs, theft, arson, assault and DUI.

The dashboard, which is updated nightly and covers a 30-day span, was created by the city's Information Technology GIS Team.

"I would like to thank the City of Frisco Information Technology GIS team for their hard work on this important project. The Frisco Police Department is committed to using technology as another layer of transparency, public access and community engagement with our citizens and business owners. It is our hope that the Crime Mapping Dashboard will provide a geographical view of police-related activity to better inform our citizens, which will ultimately lead to a reduction in crime," said Deputy Chief Jason Jenkins of the Frisco Police Department.

The dashboard is accessible to the public through www.friscopd.com/crime, but is not yet available for smartphone use. However, a more mobile friendly Crime Mapping Web application is currently in design.

For the safety of the public, residential calls are not displayed over the exact location of the incident but rather over the nearest block. As always, for details regarding specific incidents, please use our Public Information Act Request at www.friscopd.com/policepir.