Frisco PD Names Police Chief Finalists

The City of Frisco has named three finalists in its search for a new police chief, and the public is invited to meet them.

The three finalists are Stephen Max Geron, David Pughes, and David Shilson. They were chosen from an original pool of 71 candidates.

Geron is a Major and Acting Deputy Chief with the Dallas Police Department. He has worked for the Dallas Police Department for 27 years and oversees the Criminal Investigations Bureau. Geron holds a master's degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor's degree from Midwestern State University. He's a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Caruth Police Institute's Executive Leadership Series.

Pughes is the Executive Assistant Police Chief with the Dallas Police Department. He has worked for the Dallas Police Department since 1990, when he graduated first in his class and was elected class president. As the Executive Assistant Chief, Pughes is the acting chief in the absence of the Dallas Police Chief. Prior to working at Dallas PD, Pughes was a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County, Colorado. Pughes holds a master's degree in human relations and business from Amberton University. He also holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and criminal psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Student Suspended for Posting Warnings of Rapist in School

A sophomore at Maine's Cape Elizabeth High School was suspended for bullying after she left sticky notes in two girls bathrooms reading, "There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.” "It makes me angry that I'm being punished for bullying and a rapist isn't being punished for raping people," Aela Mansmann said. (Published 3 hours ago)

Shilson is the Deputy Chief with the Frisco Police Department. He has worked for the Frisco Police Department since 2002. Prior to coming to Frisco, Shilson was a police officer for the College Station Police Department.He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas-Arlington and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M. Shilson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Law Enforcement Management of Texas and Senior Management Institute for Police.

The public is invited to meet the three finalists at a 'meet and greet' reception on Oct. 14. The reception will be held in the training room of the Frisco Police Department, 7200 Stonebrook Parkway, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

After Monday's public reception, the police chief finalists will engage in formal interviews on Tuesday.Consultant LeaderSelect, LLC is assisting the City of Frisco with the hiring process. The City of Frisco expects to name a new police chief by the end of October.

Interim Police Chief Greg Ward has been serving since June following the retirement of Chief John Bruce, who served the city for 23 years. Chief Ward will return to his previous role as Assistant Chief once a permanent police chief is hired.