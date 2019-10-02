Friends, Classmates Remember Teen Killed In Street Racing Crash

More than a hundred classmates and friends of a North Texas teenager who was killed this week gathered for an emotional candlelight in his memory Wednesday night, Oct. 2, 2019.

More than a hundred classmates and friends of a North Texas teenager who was killed this week gathered for an emotional candlelight in his memory Wednesday night.

The vigil for Nicholas Delgadillo, 17, was held outside Paschal High School in Fort Worth where Delgadillo was a junior. He died Tuesday after what authorities believe was a street racing incident near the Texas Christian University campus, not far from the high school.

Based on the initial investigation, Fort Worth police say Delgadillo and another driver were racing when he lost control on McCart Avenue and hit a tree. The crash happened two days after Delgadillo's 17th birthday.

The vigil Wednesday night was organized by some of his closest friends and their parents.

George Garcia tells NBC 5, "nothing felt the same" at school on Wednesday following news of his friend's death.

"He was just funny, full of energy -- someone who always put a smile on somebody's face. Walked in a room, lit it up," Garcia said.

A moment of silence was offered at the vigil, along with a balloon release as Delgadillo's friends and classmates comforted each other.

Fort Worth police say the second driver involved in the crash was not injured and remains under investigation.