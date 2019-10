Fort Worth police say a teenager is dead after a crash near the TCU campus. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police say a teenager is dead after a crash near the TCU campus.

Investigators said the crash happened in the 2900 block of McCart Avenue just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said two juveniles were racing when one of the drivers lost control and hit a tree. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt and remains under investigation.

Officials with the Fort Worth ISD confirm that the teenager that died attended Paschal High School in Fort Worth.