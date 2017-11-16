Four people have been charged with capital murder in the September death of Princeton woman Kelli Underwood. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Four Charged in Princeton 'Murder For Hire' Case

Four people have been charged with capital murder in the September death of Princeton woman Kelli Underwood.

Ronnie Welborn, Kadie Robinson, Robert Veal and Delvin Powell are believed to be directly or indirectly connected to the 47-year-old woman’s death.

All four are charged with felony capital murder for remuneration, or murder for pay.

According to Princeton Police, Underwood knew all of the accused.

"How long was it planned in advance?" asked Ginger Ambrose, Underwood's sister. "These are people she trusted."

The arrest affidavit outlines a love triangle gone bad. According to the affidavit, Welborn and Robinson were a couple with a newborn baby. Welborn and Underwood had a secret relationship.

Underwood's parents learned of the arrest Thursday afternoon.

"We just broke down in tears," said Underwood's mother, Ellen Graham. "We couldn't believe it."

"You never think it's gonna be your own," said Underwood's father, Tim Graham. "You hear it, but you never think it's gonna be your own."

Both parents said Underwood thought of Welborn as a best friend. The Grahams said Welborn, a man arrested in connection with Underwood's murder, helped plan her funeral.

"Can you believe that?" asked Tim Graham. His wife added, "We thought he was the best man that walked on the face of the earth. We trusted him as much as she did."

Officials say this is still an open investigation and more arrests are possible. All four are being held in Collin County on $1 million bond.

Underwood was found dead in her home on Park View Drive the evening of September 20.

At that time, Princeton police brought in the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.

