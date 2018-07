Four streets in Fort Worth's west seventh area are being converted to one-way streets beginning July 16.

Morton, Bledsoe, Norwood and Foch streets will be changed to one-way to help with crowd control, access for emergency vehicles and reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts.

More improvements to the area are expected to be made in the upcoming months.







