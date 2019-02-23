FW Man Celebrates 100th Birthday at Cowtown 5K

The 41st annual Cowtown Marathon is taking place this weekend in Fort Worth.

“It’s a great chance to showcase the city of Fort Worth, and a great chance for people to get out and get a little exercise,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Price said around 23,000 runners and 35,000 people total are here for the event.

On Saturday, the 10k, adults 5k, and kids 5k took place.

100-year-old Ernie Lacroix was one of the people who participated in the 5k race.

“At my age I’m not going to win anything. I just like to be out here doing it,” said Lacroix.

Lacroix just turned 100-years-old on Friday, and was joined by his family and friends at the Cowtown the following day.

“It makes me realize how lucky I am. I have such a beautiful family and friends,” he said.

Before the race, the crowd sang him “Happy Birthday” and Mayor Price also declared February 23rd as “Ernie Lacroix Day” in Fort Worth.

Lacroix has done the Cowtown races for about 20 years now, and he was happy to cross the finish line once again this year.

“Just making the trip makes the old man feel pretty good… by golly I did it again,” he said.