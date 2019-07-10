It started out as a project to teach students how to sew -- it turned into something good, warming the bodies and hearts of kids who need it most.

Paige Conley is a teacher at River Trails Elementary in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD in Fort Worth. During this past school year, Conley volunteered after school with a group of students for what they called the Quilting Club. Paige's daughter was also a member of the early bird club. The quilts they made in the club were then donated to the Project Linus.

"I have great Aunts in South Dakota that were the project leaders for Project Linus and they got me interested in the charity so I found a chapter here to get involved with and the rest is history," Conley said. "I’ve sewn since fourth grade so it was just wanting to share a hobby with the kids to connect with them."

Conley has been doing this for 15 years.

The Project Linus is a nonprofit that provides quilts, blankets and afghans to children in need. Some of those children are seriously ill and some of them dealing with traumatic experiences.

Conley and those student volunteers donated 19 quilts recently to Richland Sewing Center in Hurst where the Linus Project picked the quilts up.

"Every year we have sent them to Project Linus except for one year. We had a student that was adopted from China and she and her mother asked if we could send them to her orphanage and so that year we sent them overseas instead," Conley said.

Doug Plant of the Richland Sewing Center sent us this story of someone doing something good and we encourage you to do the same. If you see something good in your community, send us the information and pictures/video to isee@nbcdfw.com.