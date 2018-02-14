1 Dead in Fort Worth Police Officer-Involved Shooting: PD

Fort Worth police respond to an officer-involved shooting near a shopping center along North Tarrant Boulevard. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Fort Worth police say officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after he allegedly displayed a weapon near a busy shopping center.

The officer-involved shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Tarrant Parkway, near Interstate 35W and State Highway 287.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Britt said the officers had been dispatched to investigate what was described as an alleged domestic dispute at a business. When they arrived, they saw the man leaving the area, so they gave pursuit.

The man stopped near the shopping center, and then began walking toward the officers, who gave him verbal commands to stop, Britt said. The man then displayed a weapon, and the officers fired, striking him an unknown number of times.

The officers rendered CPR to the man, and medics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Britt said.

No officers were injured.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police say the investigation remains open and active, and no other details were immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.