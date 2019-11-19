A Jack in the Box and Chase Bank at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Hulen Street in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police say the locations were two of several where robberies have occurred in the area over the last 10 days.

Fort Worth police have two teens behind bars and are looking for a third man following a string of eight violent robberies that happened in the last 10 days.

The crimes started on Nov. 10 near Hulen Mall.

The first was in a Jack in the Box drive-thru, the second came two days later, next door, at the Chase Bank ATM.

Shelby said she'd just gotten off work at the mall around 7 p.m. when she pulled through to withdraw about $1,000 to buy her church a new nativity scene.

After withdrawing her cash, she said she moved to the parking lot to get out of people's way. But it wasn't long, she said, before a white truck pulled around and blocked her in.

"All of a sudden, my car door it just opened and that's when the guy came in and he just started yelling things, cursing at me, grabbing the money from me," she said. "And just out of shock, I'm tugging it with him. Then another guy comes up behind him and then he starts punching at me."

Nearly as quickly as they appeared, Shelby said they were gone. She believed the whole crime took place in about 60 seconds.

"No one should have to go through something like this," she said.

Hours later, police said another driver was approached in the same lot. He managed to get away, but police found several shell casings from shots the suspects fired as the victim drove away.

The cases were followed by similar robberies at Buffalo Wild Wings, La Gran Plaza, Michaels, a plasma center and Abuelo's.

In at least two of the cases, police reported victims being thrown from their vehicles before they were stolen.

Police say after reviewing the evidence, they determined all of the cases were connected. They arrested 17-year-old Isaiah James and a 16-year-old minor. Detectives are writing an arrest warrant for a third suspect.

Police said there was a fourth suspect reported in one case, though there's no evidence right now that he was involved in the crimes.