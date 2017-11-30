The Fort Worth Police Department is full of "Star Wars" geeks, apparently.

A rather elaborate video was published to the department's official Facebook page Wednesday showing Chewbacca's first day on the job.

It didn't go too well, as more than 500,000 people have witnessed in 17 hours after first publishing the video.

"We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately," the post read, referring to the latest "Force Awakens" film. "We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide."

Burglar Breaks Into Home, Gets Stuck

A New York burglar gets stuck in a window while breaking into a home and it's all caught on camera. It happened early Saturday at this home in the village of Airmont, north of New York City. Surveillance video from a home security camera shows the burglar, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, struggling to get through a kitchen window into the house. After a couple minutes, he gets inside. It's not yet clear why the burglar was dressed in his night clothes. Since police are still investigating the break-in, they won't discuss what was stolen. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017)

As GuideLive points out, this isn't the first time Fort Worth PD geeked out on Star Wars. Stormtroopers played a central roll in the department's recruitment video last year. That video now has more than 20 million views on Facebook.



Check out the full video here.

