The Fort Worth Police Department is full of "Star Wars" geeks, apparently.
A rather elaborate video was published to the department's official Facebook page Wednesday showing Chewbacca's first day on the job.
It didn't go too well, as more than 500,000 people have witnessed in 17 hours after first publishing the video.
"We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately," the post read, referring to the latest "Force Awakens" film. "We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide."
As GuideLive points out, this isn't the first time Fort Worth PD geeked out on Star Wars. Stormtroopers played a central roll in the department's recruitment video last year. That video now has more than 20 million views on Facebook.
Check out the full video here.