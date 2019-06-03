Just two weeks after an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped right in front of her mother's eyes, residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood want to know what they can do to be safer.

A Ryan Place Improvement Association meeting planned for 7 p.m. Monday at St. John's church has two purposes: to convey information regarding the kidnapping and to discuss action steps to make it a safer neighborhood.

According to police, the girl was walking with her mother along the 2900 block of 6th Avenue, in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood, when suspect Michael Webb allegedly snatched the girl and put her in his car at about 6:38 p.m. The mother jumped into the car to try to fight Webb, but she was pushed out as he drove away with the girl, police said.Later, the girl was found safe inside a Forest Hill hotel room.

Webb was charged with aggravated kidnapping but may face other charges.

At the meeting, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions. Mayor Betsy Price and the police department were also invited to attend.