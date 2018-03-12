Fort Worth Murder Suspect Acted in Self-Defense: Attorney

A Fort Worth city employee and firearms dealer who is accused of murdering a man near an east Fort Worth church Sunday afternoon was acting in self-defense, the suspect’s attorney said, MOnday March 12, 2018.

A Fort Worth city employee and firearms dealer who is accused of murdering a man near an east Fort Worth church Sunday afternoon appeared to be acting in self-defense, the suspect’s attorney said.

Daniel Earl Hammack, 60, was arrested Sunday at the scene near the Gospel Tabernacle Church in the 1500 block of Stella Street. He was charged with murder and held on $100,000 bond.

Police said Hammack shot and killed a 45-year-old man in the street but declined to give any other information.

Hammack lives about a block from the shooting scene and nobody from the church was apparently involved.

Two neighbors said Hammack had gone for a walk when he encountered the victim, who had previously threatened people in the neighborhood.

It wasn’t clear what led to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Hammack’s attorney, Phillip Hall, emailed a statement Monday evening.

“We are still learning the facts,” he said. “But from initial reports this appears to be a case of self defense.”

City records show Hammack is a survey supervisor for the water department earning nearly $70,000.

He also is a federally-licensed firearms dealer, according to an online database.