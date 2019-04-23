Four people were found dead Monday in an apparent triple murder-suicide in North Fort Worth, police said. It happened in the 2000 block of Speckle Drive.

A mother going home to eat lunch with her children found the bodies of her sister, husband and two children at their home in North Fort Worth Monday, according to a family member and city and law enforcement officials.

It happened in a quiet neighborhood the 2000 block of Speckle Drive near Interstate 35 and Basswood Drive.

According to the relative, the mother had gone home for lunch and had no idea of the horror she would find inside.

Her sister had been watching her two children – a 5-year-old girl and nearly 2-year-old boy – and the father was supposed to be working, the family member said.

A law enforcement source and a city official cautioned the investigation is still ongoing but that preliminary information suggests the husband killed the other three and then himself.

Police confirmed only that a man and woman and a boy and girl had been shot but did not release any names or their family connections.

“We don’t have a clue,” the relative said about a possible motive. “They were a loving family.”

She said the mother didn’t know her husband even had a gun in the house.

The father worked in medical sales and had recently changed jobs, she said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hasn’t released the names of those killed.