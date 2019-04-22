Four members of the same family were found dead Monday in a home in North Fort Worth, police said.

It happened in the 2000 block of Speckle Drive.

Police said officers were not looking for any suspects and it was an isolated case.

Two sources familiar with the investigation said it appeared to be a triple murder-suicide but added that the person who called police was being questioned.

At least two children under five-years-old were among the victims, according to two law enforcement sources.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developin

g, elements may change.