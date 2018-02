Mayor Betsy Price said the surgery, which is planned for next Wednesday, will strengthen the muscles in her right eye.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price plans to meet with President Trump on Monday at the White House.

The meeting will focus on infrastructure and include public officials from around the country.

Other details of the event were not immediately available.

Price first met the president in late January at the United States Conference of Mayors.

The mayor is the only public official from Texas expected to attend Monday’s meeting.