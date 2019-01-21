Fort Worth will unveil Monday an historical marker in memory of King’s first and only visit to the city in 1959. (Published Jan. 21, 2019)

Monday, North Texas will celebrate the dream, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As a part of this year’s commemorations, Fort Worth will unveil an historical marker in memory of King’s first and only visit to the city in 1959.

The marker is at General Worth Square, between the Fort Worth Convention Center and the JFK Tribute.

Fort Worth MLK Day events:

• 9 a.m. – Marker unveiling ceremony

• 11 a.m. – MLK Day Parade begins

Full Text on the Marker: