The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is over capacity. In the last four days, 266 animals have been surrendered to the shelter, with 94 coming in Tuesday alone.

The shelter is now caring for more than 650 animals. In addition to housing and feeding these animals, the shelter also provides medical treatment and care for any special needs, such as newborn care.

Even with all the innovative programs aimed at getting the animals out of the shelter -- new foster families, increased action from rescue organizations, monthly transport program, among other initiatives -- shelter officials said they have seen intake numbers increase dramatically.

Dr. Tim Morton, code compliance assistant director who oversees Fort Worth's Animal Care & Control Services, said that even if residents could not commit to adopting a pet right now, they could make a huge difference by fostering a dog or cat.

Mother of 5 Slain Kids Asks Jury to Spare Ex-Husband's Life

Amber Kyzer stunned a South Carolina courtroom after she asked the jury to spare their murderer, her ex-husband Timothy Jones Jr., the death penalty, despite Jones having killed their five children. (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

He said the need for help is immediate, especially for medium and large dogs.

"Fostering opens up kennel space to make room for the steady intake of new pets coming into the shelter each day. Right now, every single kennel is priceless," Morton said.

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control's main shelter is located at 4900 Martin Street and is open from 12 to 6 p.m. every day. Adoptions fees are $10 and include spaying or neutering, a microchip and vaccinations.

Residents who are interested in fostering a dog, cat, puppy or kitten can complete an application here.

Click here for more information and ways to help the shelter.