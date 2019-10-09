Former Rowlett Mayor Christopher Shane Johnson Dead at 48 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Rowlett Mayor Christopher Shane Johnson Dead at 48

Former Rowlett Mayor Shane Johnson died on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the age of 48

By Hannah Jones

Published 42 minutes ago

    City of Rowlett

    Former Rowlett Mayor Shane Johnson, who served the community as a Councilmember from 1998-2000 and as Mayor from 2000-2007, has died. He was 48 years old. 

    Johnson died on Saturday, Oct. 5. According to his obituary, he was born August 17, 1971, in Garland. He was a radio disc jockey and TV personality in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex before he began his career in politics.

    Johnson served as the Mayor of Rowlett and was the youngest Mayor in the State of Texas at the age of 28. 

    A statement released from the City of Rowlett said that a celebration of Johnson's life will be held Friday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall.

