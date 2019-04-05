A federal judge denied a last-minute request Thursday to delay sentencing for former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway who has pleaded guilty in one of the most significant public corruption cases in Dallas history. A federal judge denied a last-minute request Thursday to delay sentencing for former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway who has pleaded guilty in one of the most significant public corruption cases in Dallas history. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

Dwaine Caraway’s fall from power is expected to be made complete Friday, as he walks into a federal courtroom to learn his punishment for being a part of a criminal conspiracy that cost North Texas taxpayers more than $100 million.

He is the disgraced former mayor pro tem of Dallas, one of the largest cities in the United States, and for a time served as acting mayor.

But on Friday, Caraway will be humbled before U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who will decide his prison sentence for his role in a criminal conspiracy.

The maximum the former politician can get is seven years, as agreed upon in a plea agreement after Caraway agreed to cooperate in an investigation that brought down other men of power and prestige.

He was, indeed, one of the most powerful and recognizable politicians in Dallas – a contender today for mayor if he’d not gotten caught taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, some of it in checks he cashed in liquor stores.

The beginning of the end for Caraway was last year when he was interviewed by NBC5 Investigates.

It was an unscheduled interview after we’d uncovered records showing he received “consulting payments” from a company tied to a man who later admitted paying bribes in a criminal conspiracy.

That conspiracy ultimately caused the demise of Dallas County Schools, the once-respected century-old agency that provided buses for North Texas schoolchildren.

“Now, this probably doesn’t look too good,” he said at the time. “I understand that.”

Caraway also tried to explain away records found by NBC5 Investigates that showed the same company also provided loans to his father – loans that were never paid back.

But he insisted, when questioned by NBC5 Investigates, that the money did not influence his votes on the city council, in favor of an ordinance that benefited the people who had paid him.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. It was keeping the kids safe, and a program that appeared not to have any problems,” he said.

But as the FBI closed in, Caraway admitted they were lies, and confessed to receiving about $450,000 in checks, trips to Las Vegas and New Orleans, custom suits and, according to U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, included “funeral expenses for family members, a campaign bus, casino chips and gambling funds for the horse track.”

According to prosecutors, Caraway boasted to the men who bribed him: “I am the city council” … and the right politician to do their bidding.

He resigned from the city council in August, the same day the federal government announced his guilty plea.

In his resignation letter, Caraway said: “I am truly sorry that I must end my career as an elected official because I betrayed the public’s trust that I worked so hard to earn.”

Friday’s sentencing may not be the final fate for Caraway.

On Thursday, prosecutors and Caraway’s defense filed a motion, asking Judge Lynn to delay his sentencing until after his testimony as a key witness in another city corruption case.

Prosecutors told Lynn it was “…in Caraway’s best interests to have the court fully consider his cooperation before it determines his sentence.”

The judge denied the motion, but said she would reconsider reducing Caraway’s prison term if, after his testimony, the government asks for leniency.