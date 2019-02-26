Dwaine Caraway to Face Sentencing in April

Former Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Dwaine Caraway will face sentencing in April.

Caraway's attorney had asked a judge to push back the date, citing medical issues the attorney is dealing with and concerns that prosecutors will be busy with an unrelated trial.

But federal judge Barbara Lynn denied that request.

Caraway faces up to seven years in prison. He has admitted he took more than $400,000 in bribes in exchange for votes that helped people connected to Force Multiplier Solutions, a school bus camera company also at the center of a scandal at Dallas County Schools, the former school busing agency that shut down last year.

Caraway's attorney Michael Payma said Tuesday his client had accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to the community. Payma said he could not comment on whether Caraway was cooperating on any additional investigations, but said Caraway had truthfully answered any questions prosecutors asked him.

Payma added Caraway's biggest concern ahead of sentencing was the health of his elderly mother.

In a separate ruling, Lynn granted a delay in sentencing for the man who used to run Dallas County Schools, former superintendent Rick Sorrells.

Sorrells is scheduled for sentencing in August. He's admitted to accepting more than $3 million in bribes and kickbacks from people connected to Force Multiplier Solutions.