The former Corsicana ISD teacher indicted on multiple charges of indecency with a child was released from jail Tuesday after posting $276,000 bond, according to the Navarro County District Attorney's Office.

Ramon Santuario-Mendoza, who was fired in May from his position at Corsicana ISD's Sam Houston Elementary School, faces seven charges in Navarro County, the district attorney's office said.

Santuario-Mendoza was first arrested in April, accused of indecency with a child. The charges grew to four counts of indecency with a child by April 24; two more were added later that day and his bond was raised to $450,000.

Santuario-Mendoza bonded out shortly after, but was quickly charged with six additional counts and arrested a second time.

A Navarro County grand jury indicted Santuario-Mendoza on three of the charges and recommended no bond, or a very high bond, be set, but the judge granted the defense's wishes and set two bonds of $100,000 and one of $76,000, the district attorney's office said.