Corsicana Teacher Faces More Indecency With a Child Charges

A Corsicana elementary school teacher was arrested Monday and charged with indecency with a child, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

A Corsicana elementary school teacher is facing more charges of indecency with a child Thursday.

Ramon Santuario-Mendoza, a 3rd grade English Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School in the Corsicana Independent School District, was arrested Monday.

The district said an outcry was made by three students last week, alleging inappropriate touching by Mendoza. Those interviews with students resulted in police asking for an arrest warrant on one indecency with a child charge.

The charges grew to four counts of indecency with a child by Wednesday; two more were added Thursday and his bond was raised to $450,000.

Mendoza joined the Corsicana ISD in 2017. He previously worked in Mexia for three years, from the 2014-15 school year through the 2016-17 school year, where he taught kindergarten and 1st grade. The superintendent of the Mexia Independent School District told NBC 5 Thursday that there were never any allegations of misconduct while he was employed in the district. Mexia police also confirmed they never investigated or arrested Mendoza.

In a closed door meeting with families this week, Corsicana ISD police told parents some of the other allegations did not rise to the level of a crime. Indecency with a child charges typically stem from sexual contact of genitals, the anus or breasts of a child. There are no allegations of sexual assault, according to investigators.

Corsicana ISD officials said 14 additional children from the 3rd and 4th grades are scheduled for forensic interviews with the Navarro County Children's Advocacy Center to determine if additional charges are appropriate.

Mendoza is on administrative leave during the investigation. The Corsicana ISD said the school board may make a decision about Mendoza's contract the next time it meets on May 6.

NBC 5's Diana Zoga contributed to this report.

