Corsicana Teacher Accused of Indecency With a Child: County Jail

Published 46 minutes ago

    Navarro County Jail
    Ramon Santuario-Mendoza mugshot, Monday, April 23, 2019.

    A Corsicana elementary school teacher was arrested Monday and charged with indecency with a child, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.

    Corsicana ISD police arrested Ramon Santuario-Mendoza Monday, jail records show. He faces two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

    Santuario-Mendoza is a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School, according to a statement from Corsicana ISD. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation unfolds.

    Authorities did not say whether the child involved was a student.

    The district said its police department would lead the investigation, with help from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center.

