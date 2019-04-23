A Corsicana elementary school teacher was arrested Monday and charged with indecency with a child, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.

Corsicana ISD police arrested Ramon Santuario-Mendoza Monday, jail records show. He faces two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Santuario-Mendoza is a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School, according to a statement from Corsicana ISD. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation unfolds.

Authorities did not say whether the child involved was a student.

The district said its police department would lead the investigation, with help from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center.