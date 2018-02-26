'Fixer Upper' Fans Rejoice, Magnolia Table is Now Open - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Fixer Upper' Fans Rejoice, Magnolia Table is Now Open

By Matt Jackson

Published at 6:46 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated at 7:04 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018

    Brian Ach/Invision/AP
    In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

    Chip & Joanna Gaines are at it again. Their latest business venture, Magnolia Table, opened for business Monday morning.

    Today.com reports that the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.

    The restaurant sits on the land formerly occupied by the historic Elite Cafe, where Elvis was know to visit while stationed nearby in the Army, today.com reports.

    You can read more about the cafe, get the scoop on reservations and even take a glance at the menu by clicking here.

