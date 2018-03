A large fire that happened Friday morning at a boat and RV storage facility in The Colony is now under control, officials said.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 20400 block of Hackberry Creek Park Road. After multiple callers, officials are looking into whether the fire may have been started by an explosion, officials said.



The fire department is on the scene assessing the damage and how it may have started, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.