No one was hurt after a fire tore through a Lake Highlands apartment building early Friday morning, officials say. The fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. at the Del Rey Village Apartments on the 9600 block of Wickersham Road, near Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 635. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said the flames were shooting from the roof of the building when first responders arrived. All residents were safely evacuated before crews began working to contain the flames to the two-story building. Raw: Fire Rips Through Lake Highlands Apartment Building

The fire spread through eight residences with another eight damaged by smoke or water, according to DFR spokesman Jason Evans.

Officials said it wasn't immediately clear how many residents were displaced. Those who were forced from their homes are being assisted by the Red Cross.