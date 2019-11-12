Fire Forces Dozens From Plano Apartments Overnight

Dozens were forced from their homes and into the freezing temperatures Monday night after a fire swept through an apartment building in Plano. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Dozens were forced from their homes and into the freezing temperatures Monday night after a fire swept through an apartment building in Plano.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. at The Parker Apartments in the 4700 block of Charles Place in Plano.

A Plano Fire-Rescue battalion chief said the fire began in a second-floor unit and spread through the walls and into other homes, damaging 11 units in total. It took crews about 70 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Between 40 to 50 residents were displaced because of damage from fire, water or smoke and power outages, the chief said. The American Red Cross was helping the residents forced from their homes.

Which Airlines and Airports Are Delayed the Most?

Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reveal which airlines and airports have had the most delays from January to August, 2019. They also show which carriers and airports have done a great job getting you to your destination on time. (Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019)

No injuries were reported.