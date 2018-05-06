Father, Son Killed in Rowlett Murder-Suicide: Police

A Rowlett father fatally shot his son and then turned the gun on himself late Saturday night, according to Rowlett police.

Police said they were called around 11 p.m. Saturday when a woman said she was called by her husband after an argument the two had earlier in the night. The woman told police her husband told her he shot their 11-year-old son and then she heard another gunshot.

Officers arrived at the home in the 5900 block of Mimosa Drive and found the father and son both dead on the scene.

The identities of the father and son have not been released at this time.

Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse