Father, Son Killed in Rowlett Murder-Suicide: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Father, Son Killed in Rowlett Murder-Suicide: Police

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Father, Son Killed in Rowlett Murder-Suicide: Police
    NBC 5 News

    A Rowlett father fatally shot his son and then turned the gun on himself late Saturday night, according to Rowlett police.

    Police said they were called around 11 p.m. Saturday when a woman said she was called by her husband after an argument the two had earlier in the night. The woman told police her husband told her he shot their 11-year-old son and then she heard another gunshot.

    Officers arrived at the home in the 5900 block of Mimosa Drive and found the father and son both dead on the scene.

    The identities of the father and son have not been released at this time.

    Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    [NATL] Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    Dramatic video shows 25-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd throwing himself from the second floor of the Spanish Fork, Utah, courthouse after running handcuffed from the courtroom. Rudd told police he was trying to harm himself, according to authorities. 

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices