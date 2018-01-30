Fast-Moving Fire Destroys North Dallas Townhomes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fast-Moving Fire Destroys North Dallas Townhomes

Published at 8:49 PM CST on Jan 30, 2018 | Updated at 10:02 PM CST on Jan 30, 2018

    Four townhomes were destroyed in a large, fast-moving fire Tuesday evening in North Dallas.

    Emergency crews were called just after 6 p.m. to the 5600 block of Preston Oaks Road.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue says the fire was originally reported as a kitchen fire, and the first crews to arrive at the scene reported flames already showing through the roof of the building.

    Firefighters initially tried to stop the progression of the fire, but it posed too much of a risk, so they shifted to a defensive effort to keep the flames from spreading farther.

    No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

    Four families displaced by the fire will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

