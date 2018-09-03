Family Wants Answers After 24-Year-Old Dallas Man Dies in Apparent Electric Scooter Accident - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Wants Answers After 24-Year-Old Dallas Man Dies in Apparent Electric Scooter Accident

Though police are not investigating the accident as a crash, his family is not convinced

By Noelle Walker

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Stoneking Family
    Jacoby Stoneking

    A 24-year-old Dallas man died Sunday after an apparent accident on a rental electric scooter over the weekend.

    Jacoby Stoneking was riding a Lime scooter early Saturday morning when he was injured.

    Stoneking's father, Jack, told NBC 5 his son called a friend to say he fell off the scooter and asked to call a Lyft for him.

    According to Dallas police, when the Lyft driver arrived at the intersection of South Munger Blvd. and Terry Street, Stoneking was unresponsive. The scooter was 160 yards away from him, broken in half. Police said there was no other debris in the road.

    "Somebody had to see something," said Stoneking's father, as he checked neighbors for surveillance video. "The damage that was done to his body, that's not a scooter accident." 

    Stoneking believes a driver hit his son. Police are not investigating it as a crash or a hit-and-run. 

    "That was where he was laying," neighbor Edward Roblez told Stoneking as he pointed at the street corner outside his house. "I thought, 'oh, something must have happened to him.'"

    Stoneking said his son wanted to be a doctor.

    In death, he will help heal others through the gift of life.

    "That's why we donated his organs, so that other people could have life," said Stoneking through tears. "He was all about life."

    The family started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

    On Monday afternoon, Lime released the following statement regarding the incident:

    "We are deeply saddened to hear the report of this incident in Dallas. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and loved ones. We are awaiting the results of the investigation, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities.”

     

