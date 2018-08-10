Family Pleads for Justice After Two-Month-Old Baby is Killed

A Grand Prairie family is pleading for justice after a two-month-old baby was killed. The death happened back in late May, but the Medical Examiner just ruled it a homicide and no arrests have been made. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A Grand Prairie family is pleading for justice after a two-month-old baby was killed. The death happened back in late May, but the Medical Examiner just ruled it a homicide and no arrests have been made.

It happened in Keene, where the little girl was staying with a babysitter for the weekend. It's not clear how she died and that's just one of the questions haunting her family as they wait for justice.

"Her bright blue eyes, her little smile, everything about her was perfect," said Kayla Cox, mother of two-month-old Emma Nicole Cox-Jenkins.

"Nobody should have to go through this," added her father Billy Jenkins.

There is an empty space at the heart of their family.

"We love you baby girl," Sandra Jenkins said while cradling a roll of blankets where her granddaughter should be wrapped up safely.

"I hold this little blanket every night because it belonged to her and that's all I have left of her," said Ms. Jenkins.

Emma was just two months old when her life was cut short.

"I remember bringing her home,” said Billy Jenkins. “It was one of the greatest days of my life but like that it was over, just as quick as it began."

Emma's mother, Kayla Cox, had gone out of town for the weekend and left the little girl with her roommate to babysit.

"I kissed her and I put her in the car and I told my son goodbye as well and I never got to see her again, not alive," said Cox.

She says she'll always regret leaving, knowing now what happened next. She got a call her daughter was being rushed to the hospital.

"And the next thing I knew they were telling me that she had passed away and there was nothing they could do," Cox said.

More than two months later, the medical examiner has ruled Emma's death a homicide but has not released a cause of death and there have been no arrests.

"It would bring some peace and comfort to us to know that somebody's going to pay for this," said Ms. Jenkins.

While they wait for answers, the family holds close what they have left.

"My daughter Emma is in here,” said Cox, holding up a pink heart-shaped box of ashes. “As you can see, it's got scratches and stuff all over it because we take her everywhere."

It’s cold comfort to replace the precious girl with the bright blue eyes gone far too soon.

"We just want justice for Emma, that's all we want," Ms. Jenkins said.

Keene police told NBC5 they are working with the Johnson County District Attorney's office to determine what charges, if any, they may be able to file.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is also investigating.